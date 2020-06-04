Infected star’s wife told ‘say goodbye’
Amanda Kloots says she's been told to say goodbye to husband Nick Cordero amid his two-month battle with COVID-19 but has faith he'll pull through.
"I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye. I've been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith," Kloots, 38, posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
"Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."
In April, the 41-year-old Broadway star was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles with a suspected coronavirus infection. He had to have his right leg amputated due to complications from the virus and has been on a ventilator for weeks. Cordero recently suffered a setback with a lung infection.
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
Cordero is best known for starring in the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway in the role of Cheech, for which he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.
