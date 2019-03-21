Menu
Paramedics were called to the scene of a serious crash involving an infant at about 5pm. Picture: File photo
News

Child killed after being struck at service station

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2019 6:08 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

UPDATE: A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a service station at Caboolture. 

Paramedics said they found the child with critical injuries when they were called to a service station on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary at 5pm.

The child, understood to be aged under five, could not be saved.

in a statement, Queensland Police said the girl died at the scene. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigation.

EARLIER: A YOUNG child is believed to be fighting for life after being struck by a vehicle north of Brisbane.

Authorities said an infant was struck by a vehicle in Burpengary about 5pm. Emergency Services said the incident took place "at an address off the Bruce Highway".

It's believed it occurred at BP Caboolture North, located on the Bruce Highway just north of Burpengary.

Paramedics were still at the scene about 5.30pm.

The infant was believed to be in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries.

It is the second serious crash within hours in the state's southeast, after an elderly woman died after her mobility scooter collided with a car on the Sunshine Coast.

