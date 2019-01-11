Truth behind ‘worst job ad ever’

The CEO said the part-time position is not for those who want to clock in and clock out. Source: Seek

BRAD Weimert was talking to a mate in New Zealand when he discovered he had gone viral in Australia.

The reason? A job ad for an executive personal assistant, which had made headlines thanks to it's list of crazy demands.

The ad was posted on job search site Seek this week, detailing a part-time personal assistant position based in Melbourne.

The listing detailed the many personal and professional criteria of the job, including never being able to clock off, extensive duties ranging from content creation to cleaning and property management, and "a desire to lead from behind".

"This will be the most challenging and the most rewarding position you've ever had," the ad begins.

It goes on to describe the position as an "opportunity to look inside the mind of a successful, fast-paced, intense, sometimes chaotic, passionate, easygoing, adventurous 28-year-old entrepreneur".

"If you want to clock in and clock out of your job - this isn't for you," the listing reads.

"Expect after-hours and weekend calls from time to time. Life doesn't stop when the work day does - high performers work until their tasks are done, NOT just until the clock runs out."

The employer writes about the need to keep up with his "activities and type A personality", which he admits "isn't for everyone".

The ideal candidate should also be able to not "take things personally: it's NEVER about you!"

But the mystery over the ad deepened when it emerged the Seek ad was nearly identical to one listed in the US for Easy Pay Direct, a payment processing company founded by Mr Weimert.

The Seek job listing was taken down by the site, but not before the connection between the Melbourne ad and Easy Pay Direct had been made, with many mistakenly believing that company was behind it.

Today, Mr Weimert, 38, has broken his silence, telling news.com.au he was shocked to discover his new-found Aussie fame.

"We have zero affiliation with Melbourne - it looks like someone has stripped the copy from my ad," he said.

"We don't have anything to do with it - it was very strange to wake up on Monday morning to a Google alert about this random post."

But he defended his original job listing, and said those who didn't like it need not apply.

"I think there's two questions here - how did it happen, and what is it that people seem to be having an issue with?" he said.

"Presumably some kid in Melbourne thought he'd like to find an assistant and liked my job post, so they stole it and posted it.

"But as to why people have a problem with it - if you don't want this job, don't apply. All the people putting energy into this is a pretty good representation of the people we don't want to apply."

Brad Weimert says there is no job on offer Down Under. Picture: LinkedIn

Mr Weimert said he stood by the demands included in his own listing.

"There's nothing wrong with having a nine-to-five, punch-in, punch-out job - you can have a great life. But the people that create change on this planet and the ones who move the needle don't prescribe to a punching in and out vision of their occupation," he said.

"The person I'm interested in having as an assistant is someone who is super passionate and willing to put in the extra work.

"The crazy part and what's made it so funny is that we've got an amazing response to the job post. It seems to be more of a culture difference than anything else."

And he had a simple message for the original poster - whoever they are.

"More power to you - but unfortunately your culture doesn't like the ad, so I'm sorry it didn't work out for you. I think it's flattering.

"But so much time has gone into focusing on this thing which isn't benefiting anyone."

The Melbourne ad was posted on social media, with users slamming it as the "worst job ad ever".

"Basically he wants a wife," one Facebook user wrote, while another added: "Sounds more like a mum to a demanding 4-year-old."