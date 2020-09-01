Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Infamous bikie revealed as infected border dodger

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin
1st Sep 2020 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man apprehended by police flying into Queensland after being diagnosed with coronavirus can be revealed as prominent outlaw motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden.

Bowden, a former member of the Mongols who was kicked out of the club, was shot in the driveway of a Melbourne home in early July.

 

Former Mongols bikie Shane Bowden has been revealed as Queensland’s infected border dodger.
Former Mongols bikie Shane Bowden has been revealed as Queensland’s infected border dodger.

The shooting happened two weeks after he was released from prison.

The former Mongol was once a senior member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle club and is best known for being part of the club's "Terror Team".

Shane Bowden was a key player in the infamous Ballroom Blitz brawl on the Gold Coast.
Shane Bowden was a key player in the infamous Ballroom Blitz brawl on the Gold Coast.

Bowden shot Melbourne bikie Christopher Wayne Hudson during the do called "Ballroom Blitz" at the Royal Pines Resort in 2006.

He spent seven years in prison for his role in the brawl.

More to come

Originally published as Infamous bikie revealed as infected border dodger

More Stories

Show More
border breach coronavirus covid-19 editors picks former bikie shane bowden

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Premium Content Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Lifestyle Queensland’s richest road race will tackle streets in the Somerset next month, despite new coronavirus cases.

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Large gatherings banned for next month, no easing at border

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...

        Stolen credit card tempts chef’s bottle-o buy up

        Premium Content Stolen credit card tempts chef’s bottle-o buy up

        Crime A Gatton holiday maker threw a bank card under a car after he found it, used it to...