Industry thanks school bus driver after fatal crash

Jullie Laffey has been hailed a hero after a 4WD hit a school bus in a fatal crash.

Jullie Laffey has been hailed a hero after a 4WD hit a school bus in a fatal crash.

The peak body representing Queensland's bus operators has hailed a school bus driver whose quick-thinking kept children safe in a fatal crash north of the Sunshine Coast.

A 29-year-old man who died was the passenger of a Toyota LandCruiser which hit a school bus full of children at a T-intersection on Kin Kin and Wilsons Pocket Road, Wolvi, about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Queensland Bus Industry Council executive director David Tape expressed his condolences for the passenger and wished the Landcruiser driver, who was flown to hospital, a full and speedy recovery.

KICK OFF: All you need to know ahead of Coast league return

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

He also said that the bus driver Jullie Laffey represented the high quality drivers across the state who took the responsibility for children's safety very seriously.

"From reports, it appears that had she not acted as quickly as she did to attempt to avoid the accident, there could have been many serious injuries or even deaths," Mr Tape said.

"On behalf of the bus industry and all of the families who had children on the bus, I'd like to thank Jullie and commend her."

Mr Tape said more than 150,000 Queensland schoolchildren relied on buses to get them to school every day, and the industry was proud of its safety record.

He highlighted the importance of having all children seated in school buses.

"This is an example of great driving coupled with a high quality bus, that together ensured that these children were kept safe," Mr Tape said.

"QBIC supports any initiative that will keep children safe, including seatbelts on school buses, and we need no further proof of the importance of seatbelts than this accident."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.