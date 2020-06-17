Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Based solely on procurement opportunities, the Connecting Industry Conference will feature some of the largest resource and construction projects in the state.
Based solely on procurement opportunities, the Connecting Industry Conference will feature some of the largest resource and construction projects in the state.
Business

Industry conference draws major projects to counter downturn

Kieran Bicheno
by
17th Jun 2020 5:34 PM

The resource and construction industry continues to dominate Queensland's economy during COVID-19 with the announcement of the Connecting Industry Conference featuring over $15 billion of projects presenting their procurement opportunities online.

For the first time ever, multimillion-dollar projects from North to South Queensland have come together to present their projects to Queensland's resource and construction supply chain in one place where attendees don't leave the office.

Presented by Resource Industry Media, the Connecting Industry Conference is designed to assist the resource and construction sector on the latest project information while social distancing restrictions are in place.

Based solely on procurement opportunities, the Connecting Industry Conference will feature some of the largest resource and construction projects in the state.  The projects presenting:

  • Commonwealth Government's Inland Rail Project (Qld/NSW border to Acacia Ridge),
  • Australian Future Energy's Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project,
  • Acciona Energy's MacIntyre Windfarm Project,
  • Queensland Government's Cross River Rail Project,
  • Adani Australia's Carmichael Mine and Rail Project, and
  • Forest Wind Holdings Forest Wind Farm.
Managing Director at Resource Industry Media, Kieran Moran
Managing Director at Resource Industry Media, Kieran Moran Supplied

"The conference is intended to open up new business opportunities and assist in developing business relationships during this crucial time of social distancing," Mr Moran said.

A spokesperson for the Inland Rail said the project will supply stimulus to regional communities right now as we rebuild the national economy following the COVID-19 Pandemic and post-construction it will influence the way we move freight for decades to come.

"Benefits will be seen and felt by everyday Australians from the 16,000 jobs created during the peak of construction through to the more efficient movement of goods to the shelves of businesses right across the country," the spokesperson said.

The Connecting Industry Conference will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 9 am to 1 pm facilitated across Zoom video conferencing in Webinar and Meeting style formats networking opportunities.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to http://connectingindustry.com.au/

Resource Industry Media managing director Kieran Moran is available for comment - 0438 146 819.

More Stories

business closures connecting industry conference cornoavirus covid-19 gladstone mackay mining industry primary industries primary industry queensland eocnomy
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five-year-old angler reels in 51cm yellowbelly

        premium_icon Five-year-old angler reels in 51cm yellowbelly

        Fishing An up and coming fisherman has snagged his first ever yellowbelly.

        Services called to two accidents within five minutes

        premium_icon Services called to two accidents within five minutes

        Breaking Two traffic accidents have taken place within minutes of each other this morning.

        Former local, renowned Aussie author set to visit region

        premium_icon Former local, renowned Aussie author set to visit region

        Community The author of two popular Australian novels will be in town this month.

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains are volunteering their time