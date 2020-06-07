‘Indiscriminate dumping’ leaves no room for locals at rural tip

TRASHY BEHAVIOUR: Graeme Becker said there had been a rise of illegal and indiscriminate dumping at the Ropeley transfer station in recent weeks.

A SMALL waste transfer station has come under siege from uncaring dumpers who are flooding the site with inappropriate or oversized items.

According to Ropeley resident Graeme Becker, the household waste transfer station has had problems with illegal and indiscriminate dumping in the past, which the Lockyer Valley Regional Council helped address.

“Due to advocacy to council by a few local residents, some useful initiatives saw JJ Richards carry out twice weekly collections of the dumped waste. In addition, Anuha Services was engaged to clean up the site once a week,” Mr Becker said.

“For almost a year, this initiative seemed to be working, with local residents able to take their small household waste to the tip without driving their cars over broken glass, wire, nails, and other hazardous waste. Too, it meant no more injuries for some residents unfortunate enough to walk, slip or trip on that waste.”

In the past month the adverse activity has picked up again, with the bins left overflowing, and some people not even bothering to dump their rubbish in the bins or at the tip.

“The two bins are constantly loaded with large fridges, freezers, stoves, lounge suites, mattresses, and toxic waste. Many times the ‘dumpers’ don’t even put their waste in the provided bins, but just drop it on the ground,” Mr Becker said.

“There has been increased dumping activity along the roads leading to the site, with soiled baby nappies, McDonald’s food papers, drink cans, boxes, addressed letters – from other localities – and other junk littering the roadside and adjacent cemetery.”

Due to strong winds in the area over the past fortnight, he said the waste has been blown far and wide across the road and adjacent rural properties, posing a biosecurity hazard for local farmers.

Unfortunately, the issue isn’t limited to just the Ropeley transfer station, as Mr Becker’s calls to the council have revealed.

“Calls to the Council Officer responsible for the site are answered when she can. Working from home due to COVID-19 and council’s closure of so many essential services, has led to this under-resourced staffer tearing her hair out,” he said.

“Apparently similar activities are happening across all the eight transfer station sites in the Valley.”

He said the overuse of the transfer station meant Ropeley and Rockside locals couldn’t even dispose of their rubbish properly, with the two bins on-site often filled with heavier, oversized items that didn’t belong in the small rural tip.

He pointed out that the Gatton, Laidley, and Withcott waste facilities have the size and resources to better deal with larger items such as furniture and appliances.

“It’s time Council caught, then named and shamed these ‘dumpers’. They don’t get away with this behaviour in Brisbane and other urban and non-urban areas of our state,” Mr Becker said.

“An easy fix would be for Council to fully enclose the transfer sites, with a padlocked gate that has a password facility for only locals to use.”

Fortunately, hope is on the horizon, in the form of two grants received by the council earlier in the year, prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The grants include $91,080 from the Local Government Illegal Dumping Partnerships Program, and a further $60,000 under the Local Government Illegal Dumping Hotspot Grants Program.

Both will be put to use combating illicit dumping throughout the region, as part of the State Government’s ”war on waste”.