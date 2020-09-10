Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Health Two-thirds of Queensland’s active cases of coronavirus are located within the one health district, while at least four are linked to schools.

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:12 PM
        1000+ megalitres made available to Scenic Rim farmers

        Premium Content 1000+ megalitres made available to Scenic Rim farmers

        Rural FARMERS are set to be buoyed by access to more water, with an overwhelming interest...

        Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

        Premium Content Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

        Crime More than a third of speeding tickets handed out during the five days were issued...

        Dad-and-son duo busted riding dirt bikes in national park

        Premium Content Dad-and-son duo busted riding dirt bikes in national park

        Crime The pair were caught riding uninsured, unregistered motorbikes.