Indigenous students urged to improve life expectancy

PIECING together puzzles of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags was a symbolic gesture for the indigenous community at Laidley State High School.

As part of their Close the Gap celebrations, the school organised indigenous dance displays, fruit skewers made from indigenous colours and activities.

While the day was a celebration, the event was in aid of promoting awareness for a much deeper cause.

Community education councillor Karen Day said the event was about people realising indigenous people die almost a whole decade sooner than their non-indigenous counterparts.

"Close the Gap means educating non-indigenous people that we have a life expectancy 10 years less than they do,” Mrs Day said.

The proud Wakka Wakka woman said the day not only educated non-indigenous people, but also acted as a reminder for indigenous students about the health risks they face.

"Indigenous people are more susceptible to diabetes, pneumonia and cardiovascular disease,” she said.

About 11 per cent of students at Laidley State High School identify as indigenous.

To ensure their wellbeing, the school has partnerships with Deadly Choices and Kambu Heath, which provides them with both an educational and physical understanding of health.

Mrs Day said promoting aboriginality was vital for students to understand who they are, the health risks they face, and where they come from.

While the town of Laidley was not known for its indigenous culture, Mrs Day said she was in the process of identifying indigenous elders to act as role models to the students.

Mrs Day said the students were keen to learn about their heritage.

"I can't get across how passionate they are about the dance,” she said.

The school's indigenous dance group started about five years ago with just six dancers, but since then the number has grown to 47.

The dancers performed every day for the past two weeks to perfect their routine and their dedication paid dividends.

Mrs Day said all students, teachers and members of the community were transfixed on the dancers.

The school not only provided students with the opportunity to learn traditional dance, their partnership with the University of Southern Queensland was also instrumental for academic motivation.

Throughout the year, indigenous students visit the university campus in a bid to work out a plan for after-school life.

Last week six indigenous students attended USQ to participate in their Lunchbox radio program focusing on their school and the community.

Mrs Day said students took the opportunity to talk about the Close the Gap celebrations.

You can listen to the show's podcast on https://player.whooshkaa.com/episode?id=340589.