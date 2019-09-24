Indigenous rights leader Tauto Sansbury dies

SOUTH Australia's Aboriginal community is mourning the death of indigenous advocate and NAIDOC lifetime achievement winner Tauto Sansbury.

The Narungga elder, who was born on Point Pearce Mission on the Yorke Peninsula of Narungga heritage, died on Monday night.

In his final social media post last month, Mr Sansbury said he had been a "fighter for justice for Aboriginal people" all his life.

"While I have been fighting a big personal battle against blood cancer this past 12 months I have had more time than I would have liked to reflect on the current situation for Aboriginal people in Australia," he said.

"We need to move forward - and when I say "we", I mean not only Aboriginal Australia, but the marginalised, the excluded, the voiceless, the powerless, the poor and the downtrodden right across the country, the "ordinary" Australian.

"This may not be in my lifetime, but there is a wealth of talented and committed people who

can make this vision a reality. If we don't, then the future for all our children and our

children's children is pretty bleak. So let's start talking."

A champion for Australia's First Peoples, Mr Sansbury was deeply involved in the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, attending to the deaths and autopsies of 18 Aboriginal people, leading both the national and state Aboriginal justice advisory committees for more than a decade.

He also focused on cultural understanding and youth programs.

In 2015, he was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National NAIDOC Committee and was honoured with the Dr Yunupingu Award for Human Rights for his social justice work.