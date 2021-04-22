Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
News

India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 surge

by THOMAS MORGAN
22nd Apr 2021 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has announced repatriation flights from India will be scaled back.

It comes after 130 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Australia's international traveller quarantine system from the subcontinent in recent days.

India today reported 314,835 cases of COVID-19.

The decision was made in national cabinet this afternoon. Currently only Darwin and Sydney only receive flights from India.

Mr Morrison said chartered flights into Darwin Airport would be slashed amid growing concern over a wave of new COVID-19 cases in India.

"We will be reducing by some 30 per cent the numbers coming through our chartered services in the months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

Exemptions for travellers to go abroad to so-called 'red zone' countries would also be reduced.

"We'll be instructing Border Force to ensure that only in very urgent circumstances with an exemption be permitted for someone to travel to a high risk country," Mr Morrison said.

Originally published as India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 case surge

coronavirus travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Significant coin going towards “invasive” Inland Rail review

        Premium Content Significant coin going towards “invasive” Inland Rail review

        News A significant amount of money will be spent on a 9000-page review in a bid to stop the Lockyer becoming a “transport sewer”.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        Lockyer community groups to share in $42k council funding

        Premium Content Lockyer community groups to share in $42k council funding

        Community What 11 from 13 community groups were successful in their applications? Find out...