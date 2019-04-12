India cricket chiefs’ power play puts Australia on back foot

Cricket Australia has reportedly been forced to postpone an ODI series on home soil as the result of the latest power play from Indian cricket. Picture: AAP

Cricket Australia has reportedly been forced to postpone an ODI series on home soil as the result of the latest power play from Indian cricket. Picture: AAP

AUSTRALIA will reportedly not play a ODI series on home soil this summer as the result of the latest power play from Indian cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has rejected CA's request to reschedule a three-match ODI series in India, which in a rare move will take place in the middle of the Australian summer.

Instead of agreeing to postpone the series, the BCCI insisted it actually be moved forward several days and take place in mid-January, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

As a result, CA has been forced to pull the plug on the three-match ODI series against New Zealand that was scheduled to start days after the conclusion of the New Year's Test; also against the Black Caps.

New Zealand Cricket has reportedly agreed to the postponement, meaning a ODI series will not take place this summer for the first time in more than 40 years.

"We have been working hard to rejig the schedule to fit a change in dates for the two ODI series, at home with New Zealand and away with India, on the back end of the Sydney Test but there are necessary trade-offs," a CA spokesman told the publication.

"As a sport, we are fortunate that we have three formats, a compelling international and domestic offering for both men and women. Complexities are bound to and often arise.

"What we are working through is a solution that sees us honouring our commitments to overseas boards, being flexible to their changing needs, balanced with the need to schedule a summer of cricket that works for the fans.

"We are confident we will find a way to deliver, with some trade-offs."

CA reportedly agreed to the move due to the threat of losing millions of dollars as a result of postponing the India series.

There will also be a knock-on effect to the Big Bash League. Star internationals will be unable to participate before and in between ODI matches as they will be required overseas.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the 2020-21 season will feature yet another four-Test series against India.

It will be preceded by the World Twenty20 and a one-off Test against Afghanistan.