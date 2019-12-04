Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Education

Independent school’s unique approach delivers results

by ANTONIA O’FLAHERTY
4th Dec 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIQUE approach to teaching could be the key for Queensland students achieving success, not just focusing on results according to one of the state's top educators.

St Paul's School have bucked the trend with a unique approach to education, not focusing merely on test results but still beat the national average for Year 9 results in all Naplan categories in 2018.

St Paul's Anglican School year 10 students Sameel Deoji, Hayley Dean, and Max Brand, Bald Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
St Paul's Anglican School year 10 students Sameel Deoji, Hayley Dean, and Max Brand, Bald Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

School Headmaster and 2018 non-government school principal of the year Dr Paul Browning said the Brisbane school had created a unique teaching and learning methodology called "Realms of Thinking", which focuses on a student's overall development.

"It helps each student master the basics while also growing their capacity to ask better questions, develop empathy navigate failure and spark their imaginations," he said.

Dr Browning said this year's PISA results were concerning, but not everything comes down to tests and results.

"I urge policymakers to listen to the views of educators and teachers as current strategies to arrest the decline clearly aren't working," he said.

"That said, we also need to remember these tests don't measure dispositions that are vital for the success of a young person, like their character, their capacity of creativity, or their ability to think like an entrepreneur."

More Stories

dr paul browning independent schools learning outcomes pisa st paul's independent school teaching

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        premium_icon Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        News Farmer John Brander has made the tough decision to sell off his entire herd, including his breeders, after fire ravaged his property.

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        News Goodstart Early Learning Gatton’s team has been central to its success at the...

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        News It is hoped that the new lighting will illuminate not only sporting games, but also...

        Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        premium_icon Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        News Jenny Thompson first started flying when she was 15 with her dad, and she was...