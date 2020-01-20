Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for local fire brigade

SHOWING SUPPORT: Hatton Vale -Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade first officer Jamie Reside with Melinda and Peter Schulte at the Schulte's Meet and Greet. Picture: Dominic Elsome

AN independent butcher has raised $2000 for its local rural fire brigade after crews battled not just fires on home turf, but catastrophic blazes interstate.

Schulte’s Meat Tavern, at Plainland, launched Fiver for a Firey, where the butcher donated $5 from every sale on a Saturday to the Hatton Vale-Summerhold Rural Fire brigade.

The efforts were celbrated on Friday, when the brigade attended the monthly meet-and-greet car show, mixing with the community.

Schulte’s company administrator Melinda Schulte said the response from locals had been heartwarming.

“The community has just been incredible – they really have,” Mrs Schulte said.

“They’ve been coming in … and all through the week people have just been leaving donations and dollars.

“They just come in and they say thank you … they say ‘Make sure you thank (the fire fighters) for us, because we really appreciate what they’re doing’.”

Owner Peter Schulte said the fundraising effort and hosting the brigade at the meet-and-greet was the “least they could do”.

“We know how much these guys put in so we’re happy to help them out because they’re always there when we need them,” Mr Schulte said.

Hatton Vale – Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade members with Blazer the koala at Schulte's Meet and Greet. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Brigade first officer Jamie Reside said the support the brigade had received in recent months had been overwhelming, particularly the fundraising efforts.

“It’s been really good – I wasn’t aware of this until Melinda rang me when I was on a fireground,” Mr Reside said.

“It was a shock and well welcomed.”

The extra funding will be put to good use, bolstering the team who, on top of fighting fires around the Lockyer Valley, has also had members travel to New South Wales to assist with bushfire down south.

“We’ve been talking at the brigade about what we can help, so it will probably go towards the guys and some training, some equipment … give back to the team,” Mr Reside said.

“They’re all volunteers and it’s good to get the appreciation.”

This week, two brigade members flew south to Canberra to assist fellow volunteers still battling fires.

It hasn’t just been money that’s flown to the brigade, with Mr Reside reporting a “massive influx of new volunteers.

Eighteen new members joined the brigade at the end of last year and several others have signed up for support roles to help out.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the brigade should call 5465 6530.