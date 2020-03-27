Menu
PROTECTION: Laidley IGA has hung acrylic shields from its store ceiling to stop the spread of coronavirus between customers and staff. PHOTO: File
Independent grocer’s extra step to stop coronavirus

Ali Kuchel
27th Mar 2020 10:21 AM
A LOCKYER Valley IGA become one of the first local supermarkets to introduce protective shields at its check-outs in a bid to protect its staff and customers.

SUPA IGA Laidley installed the hanging acrylic shields at its check-outs yesterday, and is yet to complete its Hatton Vale store.

Store operations manager Peter Chounding said it was the quickest solution that could be implemented to improve hygiene controls.

"We could do a neater solution that is fully custom made, but it would take longer," Mr Chounding said.

The shields, which are hanging from the ceiling, have been installed along the checkout belts, serving points and bagging area.

And so far, Mr Chounding has not reported any negative feedback.

"We are just doing as much as we can in the situation everyone is facing," he said.

"We've got the social distancing, the hand sanitiser, cleaning handrails and offering customers wipes for trolleys. We're just doing everything we can."

The Chounding family will celebrate owning SUPA IGA Laidley for 20 years this year, and own stores at Hatton Vale and Acacia Ridge.

He said the supermarket was busier than usual, and people were starting to show signs of frustration.

"We understand their frustration, we are out of stock on a few things, but we are putting in huge orders and getting less than what we order," Mr Chounding said.

"The latest order we put in was for 50 pallets of stock, and we only got 10."

He said the business had increased hours for some of its staff, and hand not laid off any staff.

Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton store manager Jason Rayner said they had ordered their protective shields, which would be installed next week.

