Indecent exposure charge, plus cops concerned there may be more

Police are for anyone with information about possible indecent exposure offences in Gatton to come forward.

Police are for anyone with information about possible indecent exposure offences in Gatton to come forward.

GATTON police are calling for information regarding indecent exposure offences that may have taken place in Gatton in recent weeks.

On November 5, about 5pm, a man indecently exposed himself to two ladies at the back of Target Gatton.

Gatton Police report a 27-year-old man has subsequently been located and charged, and is currently remanded in custody to reappear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on December 12.

OIC Senior Sergenat Rowland Browne said there was a possibility there may have been other similar matters that have not been reported to police.

If anyone has any further information in regard to this or similar situations between Lake Apex and Gatton CBD in recent weeks, they are asked to please contact Gatton Police on 46316999, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

Incidents like these can be very concerning and police would like to do all that is possible to reduce the risk of reoccurrence in the future.