Toddler’s miraculous motorcycle escape

A BABY has miraculously survived unscathed after being left riding on a motorbike alone and crashing into a bush in southern India this week.

Dashcam footage of the pileup shared by cops shows two men and a woman being knocked off their motorbikes on a busy road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 19.

A motorbike with a man and woman on board is seen driving at a high speed and hitting a scooter at the back, sending the riders flying from their seats.

A man is seen falling off the red scooter. But the tiny child is left alone on one of the bikes, which continues driving.

It continues accelerating without a driver and cuts across three lanes.

Drivers following behind were alerted, some of them hitting their brakes to avoid a collision. But the bike crashes into a road divider and hurls the baby off into a bush.

Onlookers get out of their cars and run to check on the child.

Amazingly, the infant escaped without suffering serious injuries.

Both riders and the female passenger were rescued and reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Bengaluru Police wrote on their official Facebook page.

Police accused the riders of a string of offences, including speeding, using mobile phones, overtaking from the left and not wearing safety helmets.

It's not clear if the motorcyclists have been prosecuted.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.