Incredible video shows wrangler manhandling a huge crocodile

Croc wrangler Matt Wright has again shocked his fans, posting a video to his Instagram where he physically pushes the snout of a 4m croc away while he's working knee-deep in water.

Titled 'Dangerous Work', Wright comments it's one of "the hazards of working in Northern Australia".

Wright says he wasn't worried about the antics of the croc, known as Bonecruncher.

"He's a croc with poor self-esteem and he hangs out where the big crocs don't," he said.

"I wouldn't be in the water if I was worried."

In the video, Wright and one of his co-workers, Tommy, are trying to clear some logs from a section of the river his airboats normally travel through.

Matt Wright pushes away 4m Bonecruncher in the video

Now you just stay there ... this finger will stop him

However, while trying to knot the rope around the log, the croc continues to swim up to them forcing Wright and his mate Tommy to treat it like a dog.

Pushing its head into the water, he points his finger at it and tells it to "stay".

"He became a bit of pain when we were trying to work and I had to give him a crack across the nose and he went and sat away and sulked and when we were done I called him back," he said.

Wright’s co-worker Tommy helps keep Bonecruncher at bay

Aw shucks ... Bonecruncher takes note of Wright’s stern tone

It's not the first time Wright, of Outback Wrangler TV show fame, has spent time in the water with a wild crocodile.

In 2019, the 'croc whisperer' said while it was not "common practice" to get in the water with crocs he and Bonecruncher shared a special relationship that they'd built up over seven years.

"Bonecruncher is definitely a very special croc, he's vulnerable," he said.

"He's worried and all he wants to do is survive and get a feed and he trusts me and I've shown him where he can live and where he shouldn't be to get bashed up by the bigger crocodiles."

He warned others to be crocwise saying people had to have a respect for wild animals.

"Bonecruncher, he's still a croc, and he's a manageable one for the likes of myself and for Tommy," Wright said.

"He's still a wild animal and it's not something that I advise the public to interact with crocs. "They are apex predators and are still dangerous."

Originally published as Incredible video as Matt Wright manhandles wild 4m croc