Phil Davis goes through a fitness test at the MCG.
AFL

‘Incredible scenes’ as GWS skipper tested

28th Sep 2019 1:46 PM

GWS have named captain Phil Davis in their final 22 for Saturday's AFL grand final against Richmond after putting him through a late fitness test.

Barring a last-minute change, the Giants and Tigers will line up as named at the MCG.

Davis, who has been battling a calf injury, looked proppy while being put through his paces in the dying minutes before team sheets were to be submitted.

Davis retreated to behind closed doors where Channel 7 cameras spotted the skipper talking to the coaching staff with a potential late change still on the cards.

Fans watching the footage of Davis's last-minute fitness test weren't convinced the star defender was anywhere near his best.

 

Giants assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns.

"He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play."

Davis earlier in the day told Channel 7's Tom Browne he was "100 per cent playing" and it looks like it could be heading that way.

"I'm 100 per cent playing," he said on Channel 7 this morning.

"The biggest issue at the moment is the unknown. I'm looking forward to changing that this afternoon."

afl grand final greater western sydney giants gws leon cameron phil davis
News Corp Australia

