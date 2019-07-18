Menu
Login
A Labor MP has backed calls for an increase to Newstart.
A Labor MP has backed calls for an increase to Newstart. Kyle Zenchyson
Politics

Increase Newstart to $400 week: Labor MP

by Rebecca Gredley
18th Jul 2019 10:46 AM

NEWSTART should be increased by more than $100 a week to stop people being pushed into poverty, a federal Labor MP has argued.

Western Sydney Labor MP Mike Freelander is urging colleagues to "show a bit of guts" and campaign for the significant increase to $400 a week, up from $275.

Dr Freelander says the Morrison government is consigning people to the far outreaches of society with little prospect of improving their lives.

"I have discussed it with some of the welfare groups in my electorate and if they (people on Newstart) are going to be able to rent a room in a boarding house and provide for food and transport costs, that is the figure that we need to be looking at," he told The Guardian on Wednesday.

Another Labor MP, Nick Champion, told the publication a $75 a week boost is necessary, mirroring the rate advocated by the Australian Council of Social Service.

The government's changes to the pension income test has revived calls for an increase to its unemployment support.

But the coalition has flatly rejected the suggestion, repeating its long-held argument that the best form of welfare is a job.

More Stories

editors picks federal government newstart

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

    YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

    News From woodchopping to photography, showjumping and goats, find out what to see and do here

    Federal treasurer meets with irrigators on water security

    Federal treasurer meets with irrigators on water security

    News Canberra came to the Lockyer Valley today

    OPINION: Why you should enter the show

    OPINION: Why you should enter the show

    Opinion You don't have to be a superstar to enter the show

    LETTERS: Fun run exceeds expectations

    LETTERS: Fun run exceeds expectations

    Letters to the Editor I gave myself a little slack and walked. I'm old.