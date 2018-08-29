Increase in numbers at the Mayoral Gala Chaplaincy Dinner

HELP AT HAND: Colin Dorber, Marie King, Anne and David Ramsay and Sandy Green support the chaplaincy committee's biggest fundraiser for the year.

HELP AT HAND: Colin Dorber, Marie King, Anne and David Ramsay and Sandy Green support the chaplaincy committee's biggest fundraiser for the year. Meg Bolton

THE Mayoral Gala Chaplaincy Dinner was deemed a success as 172patrons flocked through the doors of the cultural centre in support of chaplains in the Lockyer.

The third annual event was given a new twist with chaplains from outside of Gatton also invited to attend the night for the first time.

Chaplaincy committee chair Wendy Taylor said it was a wonderful night in honour of the chaplains who provide vital assistance.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Chaplains are there in schools to support kids. They're not an authority figure, they can be a friend,” Mrs Taylor said.

She said the event's attendance was up from last year, with an increase of support towards the cause.

"The auction was very successful, there were a lot of items that had been donated and people were very good buying those,” she said.

The amount of money raised at the event is yet to be confirmed but the funds will go towards keeping chaplains in schools.