Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Severe storms have been issued for the Lockyer Valley (file image).
Severe storms have been issued for the Lockyer Valley (file image).
Weather

INCOMING: Severe storms, up to 30mm forecast for Lockyer

Ali Kuchel
23rd Feb 2021 10:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Monday night's electrifying light show in the skies above the Lockyer Valley have been labelled as a taste of what's to come on Tuesday, with severe thunderstorms forecast for the region and this time, downpours.

Some towns across the region are forecast to receive up to 30mm, but others will miss out, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist James Thompson spoke to the Gatton Star this morning and said the high levels of humidity and hot weather have created optimal storm conditions.

"We're forecasting a pretty good chance of seeing a shower or storm across the Lockyer - most likely in the late afternoon and into the evening," Mr Thompson said.

The Lockyer Valley region today is forecast for a 90 per cent chance of rain, with a 50 per cent chance of a storm.

He said the humidity would "hang around" for a few days.

"It's hanging around into tomorrow and will more likely produce a shower and the chance of a storm as well but easing on Thursday as we start to see the cooler air move through."

Mr Thompson hasn't written off more tropical lows and tropical cyclones forming, with two months remaining in cyclone season.

He said the Madden-Julian Oscillation - a major fluctuation in tropical weather on weekly to monthly timescales - had been situated towards Fiji and producing plenty of tropical conditions.

"There's still a chance we could see more tropical lows through the end of February but more likely in March and April as we remain in tropical cyclone season," Mr Thompson said.

Forecasting tropical lows is challenging outside a three-to-five-day period because they are so "finicky".

But Mr Thompson said looking at the long-term drivers, the MJO was likely to come back to the Australian region in March, which could produce more tropical cyclones.

gatton weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Premium Content JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Employment Tax cashflow likely for JobKeeper replacement: tourism industry

        Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        Premium Content Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        News Areas with highest healthy singles able to work but claiming dole

        Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Premium Content Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Health Queensland CHO lost for words as first vaccines delivered