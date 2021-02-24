Inaugural Hawaiian bowls night to honour local icon

The Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Committee and local community will honour the “incredible input” of local hero Greg Steffens who passed away in December.

The Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Committee and local community will honour the “incredible input” of local hero Greg Steffens who passed away in December.

The inaugural Greg Steffens Memorial Bowls Night will recognise the impact Greg had on the local community and in particular the local Crime Stoppers committee that Greg was a founding member of.

Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers committee chairperson and local councillor, Janice Holstein, told the Gatton Star Greg loved themed events and Hawaiian was “one of his favourite themes”.

Cr Holstein said there would be a perpetual trophy for the best dressed team to participate on the night.

The event will be held on Thursday March 25, at 6pm at the Laidley Bowls Club.

Tickets are $15 per person with funds raised going towards the Crime Stoppers Program.