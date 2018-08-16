Inaugural fishing competition hits participant capacity

FISHING: Hundreds of passionate fishermen, women and children will flock to the Reel Wivenhoe Classic this Saturday with 75 teams entering the inaugural event.

The tourism occasion has attracted anglers of all capabilities with some families entering three generations to compete with hook, line and sinker.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said with the quality of lakes in the region it was understandable why the social competition was so popular.

"We have plenty of teams registered for the two-day competition and with Lake Wivenhoe holding the world record for the heaviest Australia bass, it's no surprise that this event is popular among anglers,” Cr Lehmann said.

The event provides amateur fishers with the opportunity to compete in a fishing competition in top-class conditions.

"We are very excited to be hosting a fishing tournament on Wivenhoe Dam and showcase this fantastic spot to tourists but we also want families to enjoy a great weekend out in Somerset near our beautiful Wivenhoe Dam.”

Event organiser and Fishing Freshwater owner Andrew Mitchell said competition was a tourism initiative bringing people to the Somerset region.

The camp grounds will be full according to Mr Mitchell, who said bringing families to the area and showcasing what the district has to offer will encourage people to come back.

The Reel Wivenhoe Classic is the second tourism venture to be showcased in the region within two weeks with the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail opening last Tuesday.

Event organisers urge all families in the district to come down to the event and enjoy a family day out.

There will be a range of family friendly activities including free jumping castles, giant slide, rock climbing, fireworks on the Saturday, kayak demos and live music.

"There's also about $20,000 of prizes up for grabs and visitors to the event on Saturday can also buy tickets to go in the draw to win a boat package valued at $10,000,” Cr Lehmann said.

Teams will begin fishing on Saturday, with rides starting from around noon.