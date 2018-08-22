Inaugural competition reels in the crowds

COMPETITION HEATS UP: Stephen Brigginshaw was one of the 400-plus entrants in the inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic on Lake Wivenhoe at the weekend. PhotoS: Dominic Elsome

WINDY conditions at the weekend didn't deter fishing fanatics, with hundreds descending upon Lake Wivenhoe for the inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic.

Event organiser Andrew Mitchell said the event drew more than double the estimated entrants.

"We had an initial idea of 200-plus entrants and I think we ended up with probably around the 450-500 number,” Mr Mitchell said.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the competition was "absolutely fantastic”.

"It was great to see so many people out having a great time out on the water with their families and enjoying the fun atmosphere on the ground as well,” CrLehmann said.

The success of this year's event proves its value and Mr Mitchell said he hoped to soon be in a position to confirm next year's event.

He said this year's competition was a test of sorts.

"We didn't really push it to have as many people there as we could, we more aimed for something we knew we could manage - to see how the facilities held up, how the boat ramps held up, how the dam held up to that many boats on it, because it's probably never seen that many boats fishing on it,” he said.

"I think everybody's' perspective was that all those elements held up quite well and that moving forward it does return and that it is bigger each time.”

