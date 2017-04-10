In Pictures: Weekend out and about in the Valley

Kayla Adrichem and Sam Wright at the Lowood Spudds and Dudds BnS held at the Lowood Showgrounds, Saturday, April 8.

THERE was lots to see and do at the weekend with an array of exciting events on offer in the Lockyer Valley.

Hundreds turned out for the ninth annual Lowood Charity Spudds and Dudds BnS Ball at Lowood Showgrounds.

The Lockyer Valley Speedway's third meet drew a healthy crowd with a full program running into the evening at the Gatton showgrounds. And Toogoolawah came alive with its 22nd Charity Rodeo at Toogoolawah Showgrounds.

See photo gallery below to see if you were snapped at any of these events.