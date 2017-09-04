26°
News

In pictures: Weekend action in the Lockyer and Somerset

ENTERTAINMENT GALORE: Larry Locktwist made some animal balloon magic for little Eliarnah at the 2017 Rosewood Festival on Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT GALORE: Larry Locktwist made some animal balloon magic for little Eliarnah at the 2017 Rosewood Festival on Saturday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

SPRING certainly sprung at the weekend, with perfect weather and events galore to attend in our beautiful Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region.

Kicking off Saturday was the Mount Sylvia State School's tree planting day followed by the new display home grand opening for the Lockyer Valley Residential Village. We finished up at the Rosewood Festival which was back and better than ever.

See the Photo Gallery below to see if you were snapped at any of this events.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  gatton lockyer valley lockyer valley residential village mount sylvia state school rosewood festival

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton Freemasons install new leader

Gatton Freemasons install new leader

The fraternity has historically secretive, but the Gatton Freemasons' new leader wants to see that all change.

Lockyer Valley farms raided over worker exploitation claims

FARM WORK: Backpackers work on a farm on the Mt Perry Gin Gin Road near Bundaberg.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Four farms are being investigated.

Star readers rally to help Hatton Vale couple

HELPING HANDS: Alex Rigby of the Lowood RSL sub-branch was happy to help Ms McNair after reading about her travel woes.

When Jillian McNair wrote her letter, she never imagined this.

Boost to help battle pests in the Lockyer

HELPING HAND: Lockyer Valley Regional Council is offering a subsidised herbicide program alongside its community spray equipment initiative.

The council is loaning out spray equipment.

Local Partners