IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

AFTER more than two years of approvals, the Whitsunday Paradise estate in Bowen has been locked in with plans showing areas for sport, shopping and lifestyle.

The $1.1 billion masterplanned community will include 2000 houses for up to 5000 people.

With a shopping centre, petrol station, hotel, childcare centre and sports field all earmarked for the site, it was estimated the development would boost the Bowen population by 50 per cent.

The development is set to take place in stages so as not to devalue the wider Bowen market.

Whitsunday Regional Council's development assessments manager Doug Mackay said there would be seven substages with about 20 residential blocks put on the market at a time.

Precinct one will include residential areas and precinct two will include multi-dwelling units, terraced housing and a retirement living development.

The third precinct will be a local activity centre with space for a range of goods and services including a shopping centre, service station and food and drink outlets.

Precinct four is for recreation and open space with sporting facilities, a club house, community hall and local parks.

A hotel development is also proposed in this precinct with dining and entertainment opportunities.

The fifth precinct is for environmental management and conservation with Mount Bramston and the foreshore areas set to be retained as "environmentally significant landscape features".

The application also includes a service station, which can be operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Greater Rewards Group general manager Blake Thomas hoped preliminary works on the first stage would begin before December with a call for tenders on about $40 million of infrastructure upgrades.