IN PHOTOS: Family’s horror as home goes up in flames

A BLI BLI family has lost their home after it was gutted in a devastating house fire this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the blaze, on Bli Bli Rd, just after 12.30pm.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant James Driver said about six firefighting crews sprung into action and gained control of the blaze after being alerted by neighbours.

TWO INJURED AS FIRE TEARS THROUGH HINTERLAND HOME

The Daily understands the owners were travelling back from Kingaroy at the time and the house was empty, apart from two men renting a shed on the property.

No one was injured.

Neighbour Hayley Harper said she could see the smoke from her house and rushed to see if the family's dogs were safe.

The home was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. Photo: Patrick Woods

"As soon as we saw the smoke, we knew it was going to be bad," she said.

"By the time they got here, the firefighters looked like they'd been fighting it for ages.

"We saw the dogs and that was at least a big relief, but then we saw the house and that was just devastating."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Act Sen-Sgt Driver said the blaze was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

"When we arrived it was fully engulfed, but the fireys have managed to put it out fairly quickly. I think it was quick action on behalf of the neighbours and informants," he said.

It comes after another home was destroyed in Reesville overnight, injuring a man and woman in their 20s.

Crews were called to the hinterland house fire just before 7pm and found it fully engulfed with flames. Part of the roof collapsed as a result.