Nathan Lyon has a strong fourth innings record in Perth.
Cricket

Lyon’s Perth record is Aussies’ ace in the hole

by Justin Chadwick
15th Dec 2019 10:56 AM

Opener Joe Burns is backing the GOAT to spin Australia to victory in the day- night Test against New Zealand at Optus Stadium.

Australia will resume on Sunday at 6-167 - an overall lead of 417 - with two days still to play.

 

Spinner Nathan Lyon, nicknamed the GOAT (greatest of all time), snared just two wickets in NZ's meagre first-innings total of 166.

But with paceman Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) unable to bowl for the rest of the match and another 40-degree day forecast for Sunday, Lyon is set to carry a huge workload when NZ bat again.

 

Lyon snared 5-67 and 3-39 to earn man-of-the-match honours in Australia's Test win against India at Optus Stadium last year.

Burns is confident Lyon can weave his magic again.

 

"We're really fortunate that we've got the GOAT, a world-class spinner that can take five-for as he did last year," Burns said.

"That plays a big part of our tactics. Going into the fourth innings your spinner comes into it.

"We've already see the wicket has spun. It's bouncing as well.

 

 

"Nathan bowls very well in the fourth innings, so we're expecting him to take a few wickets." Australia lost 5-29 on Saturday evening as the pink ball wreaked havoc under lights.

But Burns said it can be just as challenging batting during the day given Perth's heatwave.

 

