IN COURT: Young mum sentenced for attack on Coast grandfather

Cloe Jessica Byrnes has faced court for serious assault.

A YOUNG mother has admitted she grabbed a 78-year-old man "harder than she should have" when she swung him to the ground.

Cloe Jessica Byrnes faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on four charges including serious assault.

The court heard Byrnes had been staying with her boyfriend in his grandparent's home for a couple of days.

The grandparents later asked Byrnes to leave on March 7 as she was causing a disturbance over the breakdown of her relationship with the grandson.

She refused to leave with police and instead walked away from the home.

An hour later, after police had left, she returned to house to "get her belongings."

Byrnes was crying, yelling and banging on screen doors at the house, the court heard.

While the grandfather was unloading her belonging from a car to give to her she grabbed the man and swung him into a garden bed.

The 78-year-old man had pain, bruising and bleeding to his arm and a grazed knee.

She then picked up a brick and threw it though the rear window of the car.

The single mother was also charged with wilful damage after she used a shovel to smash the front window of a home in Mackay on July 11.

This was caught on CCTV.

Byrnes' defence lawyer said the attack on the elderly man was the culmination of a troubled relationship with the victim's grandson which was marred by drugs.

The court heard Byrnes was in emotional distress at the time of the assault and has since apologised to the man for her actions.

She was given 12 months' probation and ordered to pay $250 in restitution for the broken car window.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said despite the serious offending there would be no conviction recorded.