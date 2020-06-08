Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

IN COURT: The ten people appearing in Gatton court today

Nathan Greaves
nathan.ggreaves@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Gatton Magistrates Court hearings will be conducted in Toowoomba until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 8.

Campbell, Emma

Engel, Brittany Anne

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Hamilton-Foster, Gareth

Kennedy, Derek Andrew

Lennox, Concha Pippa

Lyons, Andrew David

Manttan, Luke Michael

Millard, Nicole Ellen

Thies, Tye Joseph

gatton court list gatton magistrates court gatton police
Gatton Star

