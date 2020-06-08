IN COURT: The ten people appearing in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Gatton Magistrates Court hearings will be conducted in Toowoomba until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 8.
Campbell, Emma
Engel, Brittany Anne
Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea
Hamilton-Foster, Gareth
Kennedy, Derek Andrew
Lennox, Concha Pippa
Lyons, Andrew David
Manttan, Luke Michael
Millard, Nicole Ellen
Thies, Tye Joseph