Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
News

IN COURT: The 49 people appearing in Gatton court today

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 6th Apr 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Gatton Magistrates Court hearings will be conducted in Toowoomba until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. 

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, April 6. 

Allen, Martin John, Mr

Anderson, Timothy Ross, Mr

Andrews, Darren Jason

Andrews, Irene Veronica, Mrs

Anis, Kemu Mell

Beaumont, Jason Paul

Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss

Brand, Tyniell Jade

Buckland, Trey Steven Tony

Burke, Zachery James

Clarke, Katie Letitia

Clements, Andrew James Mark

Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr

Cordon, Timothy John

Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss

Dunworth, Mikayla Lee

Gear, Jason Riley

Greene, Christopher John, Mr

Halley, Wade Anthony

Harm, Kelly Maree

Harwood, Jamie Luke

Kandakasi, Oswald Nanesipuptra

Kirk, Tracey Lee

Knight, Glenn William

Konings, Christopher James

Magnusson, Desley Ann, Mrs

Marschke, Luke Cecil, Mr

Marsden, Lachlan Steven

Mcinneny, Kevin Joseph

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms

Nottingham, Teresa Anne

Nugent, Jessica Dawn, Miss

Payne, Kristie Lee

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss

Reynolds, Shannon Lee

Riera, Alan Bruno

Ruming, Jasmine Rose

Simpson, Sean Hamilton, Mr

Singh, Ajmer

Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr

Soderquist, William Luke

Taylor, Danielle Charlotte

Taylor, Monique Louise Margaret

Warren, Daimon Stanley

Wells, Shaurn William

Wilson, Cindy-Lee, Miss

Wilson, Debbie Ann, Miss

gatton court gatton court list gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

        premium_icon DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

        News The number of cases has stagnated after rising for three weeks.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        premium_icon Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        News The prisoner was on the roof for a short while before deciding to climb down.

        Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        premium_icon Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        Breaking BOM says chance of a storm as rain system rolls in