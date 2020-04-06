IN COURT: The 49 people appearing in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Gatton Magistrates Court hearings will be conducted in Toowoomba until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, April 6.
Allen, Martin John, Mr
Anderson, Timothy Ross, Mr
Andrews, Darren Jason
Andrews, Irene Veronica, Mrs
Anis, Kemu Mell
Beaumont, Jason Paul
Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss
Brand, Tyniell Jade
Buckland, Trey Steven Tony
Burke, Zachery James
Clarke, Katie Letitia
Clements, Andrew James Mark
Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr
Cordon, Timothy John
Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr
Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss
Dunworth, Mikayla Lee
Gear, Jason Riley
Greene, Christopher John, Mr
Halley, Wade Anthony
Harm, Kelly Maree
Harwood, Jamie Luke
Kandakasi, Oswald Nanesipuptra
Kirk, Tracey Lee
Knight, Glenn William
Konings, Christopher James
Magnusson, Desley Ann, Mrs
Marschke, Luke Cecil, Mr
Marsden, Lachlan Steven
Mcinneny, Kevin Joseph
Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms
Nottingham, Teresa Anne
Nugent, Jessica Dawn, Miss
Payne, Kristie Lee
Ranse, Matthew Asher
Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss
Reynolds, Shannon Lee
Riera, Alan Bruno
Ruming, Jasmine Rose
Simpson, Sean Hamilton, Mr
Singh, Ajmer
Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr
Soderquist, William Luke
Taylor, Danielle Charlotte
Taylor, Monique Louise Margaret
Warren, Daimon Stanley
Wells, Shaurn William
Wilson, Cindy-Lee, Miss
Wilson, Debbie Ann, Miss