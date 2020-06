IN COURT: The 42 people appearing in Gatton court today

IN COURT: 42 people are due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court today.

IN COURT: 42 people are due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court today.

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

This week, cases will return to Gatton Magistrates Court, after being conducted in Toowoomba due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 22.

Allen, Gary John, Mr

Amato, Rosario, Mr

Appleyard, Darren John

Ashe, Jackson Daniel Keako

Bailey, Jayden Brendan, Mr

Bartlett, Daniel Graeme

Beveridge, Jennifer Ann

Bognuda, Scott Andrew

Bromley, Andrew James, Mr

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Busby, Luke Justin, Mr

Buttigieg, Gregory Lewis

Campbell, Emma

Carlson, Justin Alexander, Mr

Carpenter, William Leslie John

Carter, Phillip Michael

Cassidy, Reily James, Mr

Clements, Andrew James Mark

Cook, Benjamin Craig

Coutts, Ty Carino

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr

Dever, Donald Joseph

Engel, Brittany Anne

Garton, Jack Ian

Garton, Jack Ian

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Harris, Bowen Peter

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Hoare, Kevin Anthony

Kassulke, Hayden Wayne

Kennedy, Derek Andrew

Lennox, Concha Pippa Manttan,

Luke Michael, Mr

Oliver, Shantelle Florence

Patterson, Mayla

Thies, Tye Joseph

Thomson, Kenneth Shane

Warin, Jr Gordfrey

Warin, Junior Gordfrey

Watson, Ruben David Anthony, Mr

Williams, Alexandra Oksana

Winter, Yolanda Jane, Miss