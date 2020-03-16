Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
IN COURT: the 41 people in Gatton Court today

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
16th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 16.

Anderson, Timothy Ross, Mr

Bachmann, Russel Ian

Bale, Deanne Elizabeth

Bellingham, Troy, Mr

Bradey, Dion Allan

Brady, James Ronald, Mr

Cordon, Timothy John

Day, Laurence Roy

Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr

Dunworth, Mikayla Lee

Evans, Joe

Greene, Christopher John, Mr

Hamblin, Bronte Jake

Hodgson, Jason Samuel, Mr

Ives, Rodney James, Mr

Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr

Judd, Anthony John, Mr

Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher

Knight, Glenn William

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Konings, Christopher James

Lansdowne, Gregory Mark

Lendrum, Iain, Mr

Lloyd, Paul Patrick Ray, Mr

Mcgettigan, Daniel John

Neuendorf, Elizabeth Anne

Nottingham, Teresa Anne

O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon

O’Hara, Mitchell Wayne, Mr

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

Pattinson-Gilmour, Zachary Francis

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Sellars, Gregory Edward

Shreiweis, Mark Ashley, Mr

Singh, Ajmer

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs

Smith, Matthew James

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Steele, Grant Sean, Mr

Thomson, Kenneth Shane

White, Peter James, Mr

