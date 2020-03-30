Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
IN COURT: The 38 people appearing in Gatton court today

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 30.

Amelung, Mitchell Lester, Mr

Bain, Jason Gilmour, Mr

Barron, Sheldon Mark, Mr

Brady, James Ronald, Mr

Broeckelmann, Cassandra Joy

Brown, Steven Alan John

Charter, Ben, Mr

Cleary, Darcy James

Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr

Dunworth, Mikayla Lee

Edwards, Casey Michael

Egan, Dylan James

Frizzell, Tyler Ross, Mr

Garang, Ngor Manyang

Hamblin, Bronte Jake

Harris, John Paul

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Hill, Jacqueline Tracey

Hoare, Kevin Anthony

Hoffman, Darrel Philip

Hourigan, David Roland Roderick, Mr

Koffal, Cecilia Ann

Lendrum, Iain, Mr

Long, Cheryl Ann

Malaband, Joshua Peter, Mr

Mcgann, Rhiannon Jane

Mckillop, Fiona Sharon

Nemeth, Kristian

Pascoe, Dylan Dragan

Porteous, Rebecca Anne,

Schwarz, Ben Lewis John,

Simpson, Sean

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss

Tillack, Ranee

Tran, Nhut Minh

Weston, Stacey Lee, Ms

Williams, Noel Robert Lee

