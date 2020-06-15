IN COURT: The 12 people appearing in Gatton court today

IN COURT: 12 people will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court today. Image: File

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

This week, cases will return to Gatton Magistrates Court, after being conducted in Toowoomba due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 15.

Collier, Chloe Jane

Cordon, Timothy John

Farrier, Tyson Tyrone

Geitz, Rodney Jason

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Kingsley, Grahame William

Mcclure, George Hilton, Mr

Morgan, Bradley John, Mr

O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon

Oliver, Mitchell Adam, Mr

Ruming, Jasmine Rose

White, Peter James, Mr