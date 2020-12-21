Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

Hugh Suffell
21st Dec 2020 2:00 PM
JESSICA Kelly Duggan pleaded guilty to two offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday December 14 after she was caught driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on two occasions.

Duggan was charged on August 1, 2020 with driving while a drug was present in her system after she was intercepted by police on Railway Street, Gatton.

Police prosecutor senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Duggan was asked to provide a sample of saliva to police, which after being analysed was found to contain the presence of meth.

Less than two months later, Duggan was again intercepted by police driving on the Gatton Helidon Road on October 21.

Sergeant Windsor said Duggan gave a blood alcohol reading of .071.

Duggan's solicitor Mr James Ryan said his client suffered from PTSD as a result of domestic violence.

Mr Ryan said Duggan's ex-partner had stolen the 37-year-old's dog outside a local supermarket.

Mr Ryan said Duggan also suffered a home invasion where she sustained injuries that resulted in her spending the night in the Ipswich Hospital.

A "culmination of traumas" led Duggan to commit her offences, Mr Ryan said.

Magistrate Graham Lee took into account Mr Ryan's submissions however said driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol was a serious offence and highlighted she was a repeat offender of drink driving.

Mr Lee fined Duggan $1000 for both offences.

Duggan was disqualified from driving for 4 months for the drug driving offence and 5 months for the drink driving offence.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
