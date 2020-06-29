IN COURT: Full names of 69 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Jordan 1 9:00AM
Armitstead, Bradley Scott 1 9:00AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ayuel, Ayuel 1 9:00AM
Barney, Steven Paul 1 9:00AM
Boland, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Cory John 1 9:00AM
Brady, Legend Angelene, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM
Carter, Ross Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cash, Dean Patrick 1 8:30AM
Coleman, Mary Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cosca Jr, Bing Crosby, Mr 1 8:30AM
Cramond, Kristen James 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Paul Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
Doeblien, Tjay Robert 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nicole Maree 1 9:00AM
Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ellul, Jayden Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Essery, Liam Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 1 9:00AM
Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 1 8:30AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hamley, Joshua Peter 1 9:00AM
Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Henderson, Kristen Blair 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Kaylah Taliess 1 9:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Patrick Kelly, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 1 9:00AM
Kumar, Avinash Nehal, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Luthold, Siliva Willams 1 9:00AM
Malisi, Lima Francis 1 9:00AM
Mathieson-Eades, Amberlee 1 9:00AM
Mcgrath, Stacey Margaret 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Milsom, Hayden Blake 1 9:00AM
Morris, Scott Trevor 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, David John 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Peall, Mark Norman 1 9:00AM
Pettigrew, Travis John 1 9:00AM
Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Chloe Laurel Grace 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Kayialee Janalia 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 9:00AM
Rudzitis, Daniel Brian 1 9:00AM
Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cindy-Lee 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Nigel Stephen 1 8:30AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Troy Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Stacie-Anne 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM