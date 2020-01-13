IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

IN COURT: Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those to appear in court.

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 13.

Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss

Bronszewski, Jan Peter

Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek

Capner, Adam Eric Charles, Mr

Carpenter, Renee Elizabeth, Ms

Charter, Jacob Matthew

Coates, Jessica Frances, Miss

Cook, Benjamin Craig

Cordon, Timothy John

Crosby, Matthew Lee

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr

Dept. Transport And Main Roads

Dever, Donald Joseph

Engel, Brittany Anne

Farley, Tineke Leslee Katrina, Mrs

Foreman, John

Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur

Fry, Grahame Warren

Garton, Jack Ian

Goodman-Jones, Joseph Mark, Mr

Green, Andrew John, Mr

Hansen, Triephenia Ann

Jackson, Cody James Hartley

Johnson, Rebecca Elizabeth, Miss

Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher

Kirk, Tracey Lee

Konings, Timothy Aart

Le Blansch, Glenna-May Jerda Amelia

Long, Cheryl Ann

Mackenzie, Ryan James, Mr

Maher, Douglas James

Manttan, Luke Michael, Mr

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms

Montgomery, Zoe Margret

Moore, Martin Charles

Newby, Lachlann James

Noffke, Tanya Lee

Ovenden, Catherine Amara, Mrs

Patterson, Adam Wayne, Mr

Payne, Kristie Lee

Phillimore, Michael David

Playford, Jason Charles, Mr

Raddatz, Raymond Scott

Redman, Alexander Mcgregor

Riera, Alan Bruno

Scammell, William Dean

Sellars, Gregory Edward

Simcoe, Matt

Simpson, Briannea, Miss

Southam, Matthew James

Spelleken, Michael Arthur

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr

Stewart, Daniel

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss

Sykes, Michael John

Taing, Kim S, Mr

Taylor, Aiesha Luease, Miss

Taylor, Darren Peter

Taylor, Dylan Ray

Taymen, Ian

Thulborn, David Huntly

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr

Tweedie, Marcus Howard, Mr

White, Peter James, Mr