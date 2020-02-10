IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 10.
Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick
Blake, Harley Jade
Bockholt, Jessika Rae
Bradow, Deborah
Bronszewski, Jan Peter
Burke, Raymond Patrick
Carlo, Matthew Allan, Mr
Chance, Carl Robert, Mr
Charter, Jacob Matthew
Charter, Matthew Charles
Devlin, Teagan Deborah Christine
George, Cody Mark
Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd
Hands, Michael John
Harris, Bowen Peter
Hickmott, Corrin Maree, Ms
Hoare, Jeffrey Allan, Mr
Hubbard, Keiron David
Jenkins, Sarah, Miss
Jones, Wayne James, Mr
Kelly, Timothy Michael
Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs
Konings, Timothy Aart
Lees, James Frederick Gordon
Lench, Ashley Robert, Mr
Lyons, Andrew David
Maher, Douglas James
Manttan, Luke Michael, Mr
Mcavan-Cook, Kahael Daryl
Mccamish, Dean
Meilak, Manolita, Miss
Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms
Miller, Lee Charles, Mr
Mohr, Jacob John
Nash, Barry Shaun, Mr
Pearce, Rachel Louise
Phillimore, Michael David
Ratukove, Alfred
Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss
Rose, Clinton John
Schroen, Jacob Thomas
Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs
Stanley, Alan James
Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss
Sykes, Michael John
Thulborn, David Huntly
Williams, Alexandra Oksana
Yiu, Jimmy