Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Gatton Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: Gatton Magistrates Court.
News

IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 10.

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick

Blake, Harley Jade

Bockholt, Jessika Rae

Bradow, Deborah

Bronszewski, Jan Peter

Burke, Raymond Patrick

Carlo, Matthew Allan, Mr

Chance, Carl Robert, Mr

Charter, Jacob Matthew

Charter, Matthew Charles

Devlin, Teagan Deborah Christine

George, Cody Mark

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Hands, Michael John

Harris, Bowen Peter

Hickmott, Corrin Maree, Ms

Hoare, Jeffrey Allan, Mr

Hubbard, Keiron David

Jenkins, Sarah, Miss

Jones, Wayne James, Mr

Kelly, Timothy Michael

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Konings, Timothy Aart

Lees, James Frederick Gordon

Lench, Ashley Robert, Mr

Lyons, Andrew David

Maher, Douglas James

Manttan, Luke Michael, Mr

Mcavan-Cook, Kahael Daryl

Mccamish, Dean

Meilak, Manolita, Miss

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms

Miller, Lee Charles, Mr

Mohr, Jacob John

Nash, Barry Shaun, Mr

Pearce, Rachel Louise

Phillimore, Michael David

Ratukove, Alfred

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss

Rose, Clinton John

Schroen, Jacob Thomas

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs

Stanley, Alan James

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss

Sykes, Michael John

Thulborn, David Huntly

Williams, Alexandra Oksana

Yiu, Jimmy

courtlist gatton court gatton magistrates court lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QFES, police slam residents trying to cross floodwaters

        premium_icon QFES, police slam residents trying to cross floodwaters

        News POLICE and emergency services crews have been left frustrated by motorists ignoring all the warnings not to drive into flood waters.

        Jet-setting artist shares advice for a long, happy life

        Jet-setting artist shares advice for a long, happy life

        News IT doesn’t matter what type of craft it is, Sybil is always up for the challenge

        READER POLL: Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

        READER POLL: Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

        Opinion Have your say in the Gatton Star's weekly reader poll.

        Rural school embraces indigenous language class curriculum

        premium_icon Rural school embraces indigenous language class curriculum

        News STUDENTS from prep to Year 6 have traded in Japanese to learn a language closer to...