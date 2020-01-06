Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those to appear in court.
IN COURT: Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those to appear in court.
News

IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com
6th Jan 2020 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 6.

Ahmed, Adam Mohammad Yagoub

Beel, Stewart Scott

Berg, Shaun John, Mr

Brand, Tyniell Jade

Brodie, Ricky James

Burchmann, Bradley Neil

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Charter, Matthew Charles

Fraser, Warwick William Ian

Fujii, Yuki, Mr

Handley, Lindzey, Miss

Hands, Michael John

Hogg, Kirsty Louise

Irwin, Patricia Ann

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr

Kurupitage, Charintha Dilan Kurupita

Morgan, Rochelle Sarah

Mueller, Henk Thomas

Ollier, Jessica Rose, Miss

Page, Aaron John

Parmenter, Jake Laurence

Patterson, Adam Wayne, Mr

Pek, Anna

Piccini, Carlos Roberto

Priggins, Danny Scott

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Rofe, Andrew James

Scheiwe, Shane Albert, Mr

Sellick, Daniel Edward

Shenton, Kenneth Anthony

Shields, Dennis Robert

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs

Smidlers, Amanda Lee

Smyth, Troy Gregory, Mr

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Spelleken, Michael Arthur

Thomsen, Lisa Dyette, Miss

Thomson, Kenneth Shane

Thornbury, Alys Victoria, Mrs

Thulborn, David Huntly

Thurston, Kataya Jean, Miss

Towle, Christopher William

Warin, Junior Gordfrey

Watson, Ruben David Anthony, Mr

Weier, Ryan Matthew, Mr

Wilson, Melanie Dee

Yates, Brendan John, Mr

courtlist
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        premium_icon Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        News Police are getting closer to identifying the driver involved in the tragic fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of Gatton mother Julie Thomsen.

        Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        News An adult patient has been taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident...

        Student nurse committed to supporting children’s charity

        premium_icon Student nurse committed to supporting children’s charity

        News A beauty pageant could give Ella a platform to make a major impact fundraising for...

        VOTE: Is the PM doing enough during the bushfire crisis?

        VOTE: Is the PM doing enough during the bushfire crisis?

        News The Prime Minister is facing mounting criticism of his handling of the bushfire...