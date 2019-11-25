IN COURT: Full list of 42 people in Gatton court today

IN COURT: Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Gatton Magistrates Court on 5468 5000.

Ali, Noni Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Boulus, Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, James Antony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dance, Marc Alan 1 9:00AM

Dever, Donald Joseph 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Lee Edward 1 9:00AM

Eustace, Kim Courtney, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 1 9:00AM

Harris, Bowen Peter 1 9:00AM

Harris, Cartier Leah-Cara 1 9:00AM

Harris, Kevin Martin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hobby, Joanna 1 9:00AM

Humphries, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Kapo, Pao 1 9:00AM

Kebbell, Kyla Anne 1 9:00AM

Kepu, David 1 9:00AM

Ketter, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Lane, Karl Andrew 1 9:00AM

Latz, Joshua Steven Percy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgroder, Matthew Ronald Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Lee Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Simon Adrian 1 9:00AM

Nemeth, Krisztian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Sarah Kelly 1 9:00AM

Norman, Vanessa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Connor, Craig Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parke, Stephen R 1 9:00AM

Payne, Kristie Lee 1 9:00AM

Ranse, Matthew Asher 1 9:00AM

Rose, Clinton John 1 9:00AM

Scheiwe, Shane Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Shai Ricky 1 9:00AM

Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Studeman, Tracey Lee 1 8:30AM

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM

Taymen, Ian 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Kenneth Shane 1 9:00AM

Treadwell, Lachlan Martin 1 9:00AM

Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM

Watson, Ruben David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Melanie Dee 1 9:00AM

Zdral, Mirko 1 9:00AM