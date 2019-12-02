Menu
Justice
Justice
News

IN COURT: Full list of 20 people in Gatton court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Gatton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court today, December 2.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

 

 

Berg, Shaun John, Mr 

Blake, Harley Jade 

Brand, Tyniell Jade 

Brett, Adam Samuel, Mr 

Cordon, Timothy John 

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr 

Davies, Terry Glyn, Mr 

Foster, Dylan Thomas 

Gates, Adrian Shane 

Hawkins, Mathew Luke 

Hogg, Kirsty Louise 

Joe, Pahiavaka Beniamina 

Kirk, Tracey Lee 

Lee, Justin Dennis, Mr 

Lynn, Craig Scott 

Matheson, Angela Jane, Ms 

Mcgroder, Matthew Ronald Patrick, Mr 

Nguyen, Thieu The 

Nomura, Mayu 

Phillimore, Michael David 

Pottinger, Linda May 

Quade, Benjamin Thomas 

Ranse, Matthew Asher 1

Redman, Alexander Mcgregor 

Rofe, Andrew James 

Ryan, Corey Lee, Mr 

Sellick, Daniel Edward 

Smidlers, Amanda Lee 

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 

Worthington, Adele Faye, Ms 

