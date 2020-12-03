IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

A Laidley man has fronted court for the second time this year with drug charges (file image).

A DRUG user who was given a probation order less than six months ago has reappeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for a drug charge.

Police raided 26-year-old Harley Blake’s Laidley house in October, to find two bongs with hoses attached, and a pair of scissors that had drug residue in the garage.

Blake made omissions to using the utensils for smoking cannabis, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court.

Blake, who appeared in Court on November 9, and pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Blake represented himself in court, and when Magistrate Graham Lee asked if there was anything he wanted to say, Blake responded with “nah”.

“I don’t smoke no more,” Blake said.

Mr Lee noted Blake was given a “stiff fine” in February this year, and that he was also given a 12-month probation for drug related matters in June.

“You can’t have possession of drugs,” Mr Lee said.

Blake was convicted and fined $400, referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.