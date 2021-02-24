IN COURT DOCK: Forest Hill man surrenders to police

A Forest Hill man has appeared in court in custody after he surrendered himself to police on Monday.

Luke Ljubinko Pascoe, 25, pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court from the dock after he turned himself into the Gatton Police Station on Monday, February 23.

The local bricklayer appeared in court with one charge - driving while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Pascoe was intercepted by police at 8.55am on January 17, on Melaleuca Drive, Laidley, where he was asked to conduct an RBT.

As a result of the reading he was taken to the Laidley Police Station where he provided a specimen of breath for analysis - that returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.060.

He was handed a notice to appear however submitted a written plea to the court that was not accepted.

A warrant for Pascoe’s arrest was subsequently issued.

In court, Pascoe’s solicitor James Ryan described it as a “morning after the night before” reading and said his client “did not have breakfast” the morning he was caught.

In his submissions, Mr Ryan said Pascoe surrendered himself to police on a very hot 38 degree Gatton day, and the “watch house has no aircon”.

Magistrate Peter Saggers revoked a warrant for Pascoe’s arrest and fined him $300, referred to SPER.

Pascoe was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

