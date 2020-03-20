Menu
List of who is in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court today.
IN COURT: 43 people facing Toogoolawah court today

Dominic Elsome
20th Mar 2020
EACH month a number of people appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Friday, March 20.

Allery, Jaye William

Balkin, Jonathan Gary

Barrie, Dustin Kane

Botha, Jamie

Burley, Christopher Peter

Campbell, Paige Marley Lisa-Maree

Canlas, Marvin Hernandez

Capewell, Jason Bruce

Cho, Wen

Cooper, Aaron Stewart

Copeland, Stephen William

Dalton, Paul Anthony

Devlin, John William

Hallman, Adam Daniel

Harris, Bowen Peter

Hatton-Campbell, April Rose

Hegarty, Joseph Peter

Hocking, Graeme Stanley

Hutchison, Terri Ellen

Johnston, Renee Lee

Kasper, Adam Jon

Kello, Paul Anthony

Kennedy, Jai Michael

Lockwood, Aiden James

Marais, Arthur Francois

Mariaud, Adrien

Mcculloch, Richard David William

Middleton, Gary John

Morrison, Michelle Meree

Northey, Travis

Orcher, Gregory Thomas

Paczensky, Derryk Adam

Pilgrim, Michael Dean Lewin

Rooks, Blake Leigh Shapland

Rutherford-Pryor, Daniel Mark Alan

Stewart, Joel Neal

Stuart, Neale Anthony

Vicars, Wendy Ruth

Wager, James Owen Emerson

Woodrow, Sandy

Woodward, Daron

Woodward, Francis John

Wright, David Henry

