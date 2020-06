IN COURT: 40 people appearing in Gatton court today

IN COURT: 40 people will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court today.

IN COURT: 40 people will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court today.

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

This week, cases will return to Gatton Magistrates Court, after being conducted in Toowoomba due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 29.

Amelung, Mitchell Lester, Mr

Bain, Jason Gilmour, Mr

Brady, James Ronald, Mr

Broeckelmann, Cassandra Joy

Brooks, Trevor John

Buchanan, Wayde Ronald

Charter, Ben, Mr

Dale, Joel Richard

Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr

Dunworth, Mikayla Lee

Edwards, Casey Michael

Egan, Dylan James

Farrier, Shannea-Caroline, Miss

Fennell, Samuel Joseph, Mr

Fitzgerald, Vern, Mr

Garang, Ngor Manyang

Hamblin, Bronte Jake

Hardstone, Katie-Lea, Miss

Harris, John Paul

Hills, Peter Bradley

Holloway, Terry Anthony

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Kepu, David

Killeen, Izaak

Koffal, Cecilia Ann

Lan, Haisen

Lansdowne, Gregory Mark

Lees, Sarah-Anne Margaret, Miss

Long, Cheryl Ann

Mcfarland, Peter Mark, Mr

Mcgettigan, Daniel John

Mellington, Brock Joseph

Nemeth, Kristian

Parada, David Matthew, Mr

Patterson, Mayla

Robartson, Todd David

Rose, Clinton John

Schwarz, Ben Lewis John, Mr

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Williams, Noel Robert Lee