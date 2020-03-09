IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 9.
Alexander, Lester John
Anis, Kemu Mell
Bienke, Blake James Thomas, Mr
Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss
Bognuda, Scott Andrew
Broeckelmann, Cassandra Joy
Brown, William Frederick
Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr
Clarke, Katie Letitia
Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr
Edmonds, Jessie Raymond William
Gehrke, Desmond William
Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea
Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd
Hampton, Zachary William, Mr
Harm, Kelly Maree
Hawkins, Mathew Luke
Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr
Jones, Wayne James, Mr
Kandakasi, Oswald Nanesipuptra
Karner, Jesse Benjamin
Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher
Kennewell, Matthew John
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe
Lather, Peter Thomas
Lawrence, Jamie John
Lench, Ashley Robert, Mr
Long, Cheryl Ann
Magnusson, Desley Ann, Mrs
Omrcen, Ivan, Mr
Patten, Jacinta, Miss
Slater, Paul Sebastian
Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss
Taylor, Danielle Charlotte