IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

Another 34 people are appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court this week.

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 9.

Alexander, Lester John

Anis, Kemu Mell

Bienke, Blake James Thomas, Mr

Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss

Bognuda, Scott Andrew

Broeckelmann, Cassandra Joy

Brown, William Frederick

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Clarke, Katie Letitia

Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr

Edmonds, Jessie Raymond William

Gehrke, Desmond William

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Hampton, Zachary William, Mr

Harm, Kelly Maree

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr

Jones, Wayne James, Mr

Kandakasi, Oswald Nanesipuptra

Karner, Jesse Benjamin

Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher

Kennewell, Matthew John

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe

Lather, Peter Thomas

Lawrence, Jamie John

Lench, Ashley Robert, Mr

Long, Cheryl Ann

Magnusson, Desley Ann, Mrs

Omrcen, Ivan, Mr

Patten, Jacinta, Miss

Slater, Paul Sebastian

Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss

Taylor, Danielle Charlotte