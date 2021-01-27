Menu
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 6:39 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 27

BENJAMIN RHUBEN CHARLES STRONG

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CODY WALKER

FAITH TAYLOR

GLENN PAUL MATTHEWS

JAMES JATTAN

KAMODIE WILLIAMS

KHODR MUSRI

LEWIS PERRETT

MISTY LEE ROBERTS

MULUGETA WELDEYESUS GEBREMARIAM

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

RICHARD BARRY HOSKINS

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

coffs coast crime coffs harbour courts coffs harbour crime court lists
